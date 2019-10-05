Kampung Admiralty, a complex next to Admiralty MRT station, is a pioneer model for a retirement village, integrating flats with healthcare, wellness, childcare and eldercare facilities. Many volunteers helping with activities there are residents. Two years after the first residents moved in, The Straits Times looks at life in Singapore's first retirement village.

Thousands of protesters, mostly wearing masks, descended on the streets of Hong Kong yesterday in a show of defiance just hours after Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked a rarely used emergency power to ban the use of face masks at public assemblies.

Workers at HP Singapore are worried, with the US technology giant intending to cut thousands of jobs as it restructures to reduce costs and boost sales. However, employees here say no layoffs have been announced yet.

Analysts say that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have increased incentives to strike a deal as negotiators for the two countries resume talks over Pyongyang's nuclear programme this weekend. However, it is far from clear if they will find common ground after months of deadlock and increased tensions.

The first movie retelling the dramatic rescue of a dozen teenage boys and their young football coach from a cave in northern Thailand will hit Thai cinemas on Nov 28. The Cave follows the volunteer spirit of the rescuers, rather than the boys' story, said Thai-Irish director Tom Waller.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct 10, Professor Chong Siow Ann, a psychiatrist who is also vice-chairman of the medical board (research) at the Institute of Mental Health, calls for better support for young people at risk of suicide.

An undergraduate ordered to undergo probation and treatment for molesting a 28-year-old woman in an MRT train will not start his sentence until the prosecution's appeal is heard. They are seeking a jail term instead for Terence Siow Kai Yuan, 23.

Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo opened its first store in India, becoming the latest global retailer to plunge into the huge but tough developing market. The Uniqlo outlet there is one of its largest worldwide.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIM ANQI



"I enjoy the challenge, I enjoy pushing my body," freediver Lim Anqi tells assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, who is fascinated by her drive as there are no fans cheering deep below the surface. In this extreme sport - she has gone as deep as 70m with bi-fins - some of the risks and dangers include burst eardrums and blacking out.

It is sayonara for Gudetama Cafe and its neighbouring My Melody Cafe at Suntec City. Both are set to close on Nov 17. Food and beverage company Eggs & More, which runs the cafes, said the closing date marks the end of its partnership and licence agreement with Japanese company Sanrio.

VIDEO

What it feels like to age

Journalist Vanessa Liu does a series of tasks while wearing an ageing simulation suit that restricts movement, vision and hearing to experience the challenges someone in his 60s or 70s may face. https://str.sg/age-mimic

VIDEO

Internet economy boom

The South-east Asian Internet economy, which refers to business conducted through markets based on the World Wide Web, is booming. We talk to two entrepreneurs who have benefited from it. https://str.sg/web-econ