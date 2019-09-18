1 Residents fight Zika

Residents in Serangoon Gardens said that while they are concerned about the Zika cluster in their area, they had been taking precautions even before news of the cluster reached them. Last week, the authorities confirmed three cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in Hemsley Avenue in the estate.

Non-oil domestic exports last month fell 8.9 per cent from the same month last year, but it was the second month in a row where the extent of the decline has eased. In June, shipments dropped 17.4 per cent, but moderated to a fall of 11.4 per cent in July after figures were revised. The August figure breaks a five-month-long slump of double-digit declines.

3 Couple charged with murder

A couple were charged yesterday with the murder of their two-year-old daughter, who is said to have been killed in March 2014. It is believed that the remains of the child were found in a metal pot last week in a one-room rental flat in Chin Swee Road.

4 Mum jailed for neglect

The mother of a five-year-old Japanese girl was jailed for eight years yesterday for parental neglect after pleading guilty to turning a blind eye to the fatal abuse inflicted on the child by her ex-husband. The case has led Japan to enact a ban on corporal punishment on children.

5 India leopards being killed

While India celebrates its growing tiger population, its leopards are being killed in record numbers, with the fatality figure reaching 500 last year from 332 in 2014. Besides those likely killed by unavoidable natural causes, most of the deaths have been due to poaching, road and train accidents, as well as conflict with humans.

India's radical economic reforms have come at a price for the short term - but the reforms should be given time to take root to show results, says associate editor Vikram Khanna .

7 Couple probed over slogan

A Singaporean duo, believed to be Mr Nafiz Kamarudin and his wife, who tried to advocate against the death penalty during Sunday's Yellow Ribbon Prison Run, are being investigated by the police. The couple had worn T-shirts with the message " '2nd chances' means not killing them".

Co-working spaces in Singapore have tripled since 2015, according to a new report. It is now one of the top six occupier sectors, driven by demand from multinationals and new start-ups. WeWork is the leader of the pack with 22 per cent of the pie.

9 Singapore dates for Brazil

The Brazilian football team will play friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria at Singapore's National Stadium next month. It will be a first visit here for the two African teams, who may feature Liverpool's Sadio Mane (right) and Jon Obi Mikel, formerly of Chelsea.

Home-grown singer-songwriter Kenny Khoo has gained a loyal following in Taiwan after playing a role-playing game on Taiwanese variety show 100% Entertainment. Journalist Jan Lee speaks to Khoo about his new-found fame.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Abseil down HDB block

Join journalist Michelle Ng as she abseils 11 storeys down a Housing Board block. The free monthly activity is organised by the Urban Abseiling Interest Group at West Coast Community Centre. https://str.sg/abseil

WEB SPECIAL

Haze queries answered

Air quality in Singapore hit unhealthy levels for the first time in three years last Saturday. Unsure about the different pollutant readings and how they affect you? Here are 10 things to know. https://str.sg/haze