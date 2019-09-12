1 New activities for seniors

A new senior care centre in Telok Blangah has seniors enjoying boxing lessons and playing football to get them excited about rehabilitation and getting better. The activities are part of an effort to help them overcome their reluctance to continue with their rehabilitation.

2 Haze raises tensions

Smoke-filled skies have forced the closure of schools in Indonesia and Malaysia and raised tensions between the neighbours. Jakarta has strongly disputed claims that forest fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra were the main culprits behind the haze choking the region.

3 Halimah visits uni in Davao

Constant dialogue and engagement are key to building trust and understanding in a diverse society, President Halimah Yacob told university students in Davao City yesterday. Madam Halimah is on a state visit to the Philippines.

4 Abe unveils new Cabinet

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday unveiled a new-look Cabinet after a major reshuffle as he vowed to spare no effort to achieve his goal of revising the country's pacifist Constitution. Another key priority for his team will be to make Japan's social security system more robust.

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled yesterday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful and should be annulled. It was not immediately clear what effect the ruling would have.

6 Deter bogus complaints

Patients who feel wronged by their doctors have recourse. But there should be penalties to discourage spurious complaints from patients, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

7 Study on cyber security

A nationwide study has found that nearly half of respondents experienced a cyber-security incident last year, such as getting pop-up ads online or receiving phishing e-mails, but take-up rates of cyber-security measures have slowed.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has made an unsolicited US$39 billion (S$53.8 billion) takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The bid comes as Britain is set to leave the European Union, a step some politicians fear could weaken its large financial sector.

9 Marathoner sues track body

Soh Rui Yong is suing Singapore Athletics for defamation in the High Court and an indicative value of $500,000 has been provided, The Straits Times understands. He and the national track and field body have been unable to resolve their dispute, which arose from the marathoner's non-selection for the year-end SEA Games in which he was aiming for a third straight gold.

10 Moonfest mostly free

The Esplanade Moonfest's 60-plus performances and activities range from shadow puppetry to modern twists on traditional Chinese music, and all are free, with the exception of five ticketed workshops. It marks the Mid-Autumn Festival and will run from tomorrow to Sunday.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Boot camp for women

Multimedia journalist Renee Poh was among 111 participants chosen to take part in the second edition of Women's Boot Camp held at Maju Camp. Here is what happened. https://str.sg/bootcamp2

WEB SPECIAL

Possible Brexit scenarios

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's second bid to call an election to resolve the Brexit impasse was rejected by MPs, he is now left in limbo. Check out some possible scenarios. http://str.sg/uk-not-ok