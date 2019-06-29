Smokers attending Friday prayers at Sultan Mosque yesterday got a chance to swop their cigarettes for curry puffs. This is part of a new campaign where smokers in the Malay community can go to Puff For A Puff booths at 22 mosques and trade their cigarettes for curry puffs to help them quit the habit.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several world leaders made a call to strengthen the global trading system on the first day of the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Osaka yesterday. He joined them in rallying against protectionism and stressing the importance of free trade in a summit taking place amid trade frictions.

The Land Transport Authority received varied and opposing views from a feedback exercise it conducted to gauge what changes people want to see in point-to-point services. The 86 suggestions from the public included views on fare regulation, taxi call bookings and the use of child seats.

Describing the second case of chemical pollution in Pasir Gudang as "despicable and a total disgrace", Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said he would summon state and federal agencies to answer for these incidents.

India's 134-year-old Congress party faces a leadership crisis with its president, Mr Rahul Gandhi, refusing to reverse his decision to quit his post after heavy losses in last month's elections. Continued uncertainty would damage the party, which used to be the dominant political force in Indian politics, say analysts.

With US-China trade ties settling into an uneasy truce, the world has to prepare for a prolonged period of uncertainty. Small states will have to draw on their traditional resilience to thrive, says Dr David Skilling in the By Invitation column.

Three teenagers were "inspired" to rob sex workers after one of them watched a segment about a similar offence on local television series Crimewatch. They felt this was a "safer way of committing robbery", and targeted two illegal sex workers from China living in Woodlands last September.

Tribecar, which specialises in short-term rentals, has seen its bottom line eroded severely. The company has also been flagged by users for renting out cars with unpaid road taxes, bald tyres and unrepaired damage.



Brazil's Gabriel Jesus (second from right) with goalkeeper Alisson and other teammates after the victory. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



After exiting on spot kicks to Paraguay at the last two Copa Americas, Brazil at last beat their South American rivals 4-3 on penalties in Thursday's quarter-final, with Gabriel Jesus hitting the winning shot.

The Singapore Food Festival, now into its 26th year, will feature a range of food, from heritage items to modern cuisine. Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board, the event will take place from July 12 to 28.

Moving on from tragedy

Ms Claire Toh, 26, became paralysed after a fall, but did not dwell on the tragedy. Today, she is in the national para table tennis team and hopes to win her first medal. http://str.sg/ClaireToh

Errant motorists will pay a heavier price from next month, with fines raised for illegal parking, coupon and digital parking offences, and payment evasion. Here is what you need to know. http://str.sg/stiffer-fines