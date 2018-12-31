The 1,000,000 Native Plants @ South West, an initiative started in 2008 to plant one million native plants in the district, has borne fruit. Ten years later, there are more than one million of these plants across 152 community gardens, tended to by more than 3,000 volunteers.

A landmark 11-nation Pacific Rim trade deal entered into force yesterday after years of bumpy talks, bringing steep tariff cuts to the first six countries that ratified the pact, including Japan and Singapore. Consumers will also stand to gain from the deal.

United States President Donald Trump reported "big progress" in trade talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, providing an optimistic start to what could be a make-or-break year for ties between the world's two largest economies. The two leaders spoke at length by telephone last Saturday.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad indicated yesterday that he would hand over the premiership to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as had been agreed by his Pakatan Harapan alliance, despite calls for him to complete the five-year term.

In a personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged more meetings between them and joint efforts in building peace and achieving denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

From the debate over climate change to Facebook's growing troubles, Reuters' editor at large, Sir Harold Evans, rounds up what to expect in 2019.

Electricity and gas tariffs will be lower in the first three months of the new year. For households, electricity tariffs for Jan 1 to March 31 will drop from 24.13 to 23.85 cents per kwh, while gas tariffs will fall from 19.67 to 19.51 cents per kwh.

A joint venture company of OUE Lippo Healthcare has inked contracts to manage three hospitals in China - one each in Shanghai, Chongqing and Nanjing. China Merchants Lippo Hospital Management (Shenzhen) will manage the hospitals for one year from Feb 1.



As the new president of Japanese second-tier football side Albirex Niigata, Mr Daisuke Korenaga - who is also chairman of Albirex Niigata (Singapore) - hopes to give Singaporeans more opportunities to play in Japan. It is believed that the J2 League side will sign a memorandum of understanding with a Singapore club to facilitate exchange opportunities.

After 3½ years with Manhattan bar at the Regent Singapore, bar manager Philip Bischoff is leaving to pursue other projects under the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts brand name. Manhattan is at No. 3 on the 2018 World's 50 Best Bars list.

First meals of 2019

What is going to be the first thing you tuck into in 2019? Share your first meal of the year on Instagram with the hashtags #firstmeal2019 #straitstimesfood, and see what others are eating on the first day of the year. http://str.sg/firstmeal2019

Upping the sleaze factor

In the past, hostesses in Circular Road bars seldom ventured outside. Today, they compete to entice male clients. http://str.sg/circularroad