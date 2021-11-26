10 more coffee shops and 1 hawker centre allow 5 vaccinated people to eat together

SINGAPORE - Another hawker centre and 10 more coffee shops have opened to groups of up to five vaccinated people to dine in.

Another 20 hawker centres are slated to do so by next Monday (Nov 29), with entry and vaccination checks in place.

The expansion comes as the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) progressively roll out measures at food establishments to facilitate vaccination-differentiated rules.

On Thursday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said on Facebook that 17 coffee shops can now accommodate groups of up to five vaccinated people.

The hawker centre at Block 137 Tampines Street 11 was also added on NEA's website to the list of such places that open to groups of five.

This was up from an initial batch of 11 hawker centres and seven coffee shops that started to allow dining in for groups of up to five people on Tuesday.

Dr Khor said: "We are actively consulting the hawkers' associations and working with the town councils and NEA-appointed operators to help the remaining hawker centres come on board progressively by the end of November.

"I also hope to see more coffee shop operators put in place the required measures, so that groups of up to five fully vaccinated persons can dine in at their premises."

She said vaccination checks were generally smooth at two premises that she visited this week - Bedok Food Centre and Qi Xiang coffee shop in Upper Serangoon Road - with diners proactively showing their vaccination status at the point of entry.

The relaxed dining rules come after almost two months of stabilisation measures that limited eating at hawker centres and coffee shops to pairs.

Fully vaccinated people or those who are eligible for dining at hawker centres will be given a sticker for identification, while those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only buy food for takeaway.

Those eligible include children aged 12 and below and individuals who have recovered from Covid-19.

To qualify, operators of coffee shops and hawker centres must control access to their premises by cordoning off areas and having dedicated entry points.

At the entry points, they must check the vaccination status of all patrons, and differentiate those who are fully vaccinated and dining in.

According to the SFA website, the new coffee shops and canteens are: Chuan Kee F&B at 1091A Lower Delta Road; Hunger House at 9 Tagore Lane; Koufu at 662D Punggol Central; Brunners Coffeeshop at 228 East Coast Road; Tong Kian Eating House at 37 Teban Gardens Road; Saffrons at 201D Tampines Street 21; Hoki 150 at Block 150 Bishan Street 11; Kian Seng Seafood Restaurant at 4013 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 1; Bangkok Street Mookata at Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10; and Chilli Padi Nonya Catering at 2 Changi Business Park Crescent.