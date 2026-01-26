Straitstimes.com header logo

$10 million Toto draw to be held on Jan 29

The $10 million Toto draw will take place at 9.30pm on Jan 29.

SINGAPORE - The year’s first $10 million Toto cascade draw will be held on Jan 29, after three straight draws yielded no winners.

According to the Singapore Pools’ website, the winning numbers for the Jan 26 draw were 10, 11, 13, 26, 32 and 39, while the additional number was 44.

The Group 1 prize money for that draw was $5,926,661.

A ticket must have all six winning numbers to win the Group 1 prize. If there are no winners, the prize money will snowball to the next draw, up till the fourth one.

Following that, the amount will be shared among the winners in Group 2.

