S'pore, China to continue cooperation in bilateral projects; 10 MOUs, agreements signed

SINGAPORE - The Prime Minister's Office provided on Tuesday (Dec 8) updates to three bilateral projects between Singapore and China, namely the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City and China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI).

The statement noted that both countries will "strengthen cooperation in new areas such as healthcare and biomedical services, and modern services" in Suzhou, while tapping the China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone to test out innovations.

Suzhou is a city in Jiangsu province in eastern China.

Both countries also agreed to continue deepening efforts to promote the success of Tianjin Eco-City to other cities in China and countries along China's Belt and Road initiative, given that the eco-city in northern China is at the forefront of sustainable development.

Leaders noted that good progress had also been made on the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, in areas such as financial services, aviation, transport and logistics, and information and communications technology.

"In particular, the CCI-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has played a useful role in promoting trade and connectivity, and ensuring the resilience of supply chains between South-east Asia and Western China through the mutual hubs of Singapore and Chongqing amidst the pandemic," the PMO said.

The PMO gave these updates after the 16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) on Tuesday, where the two countries signed 10 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and agreements.

The MOUs and agreements are:

- MOU on Health Cooperation

- MOU on Food Safety Cooperation

- MOU on China-Singapore (Tianjin) Customs Twinning Cooperation

- MOU on the Mutual Translation and Publication of Singapore-China Classics

- MOU on the Establishment of a Working Group to Study the Feasibility of Co-Developing a Dispute Resolution Mechanism

- MOU on Health Policy Fellowship Exchange

- Joint Paper on Enhancing Environmental Cooperation in the Post-Covid-19 Era

- MOU on Biomedical Cooperation between Singapore and the Suzhou Industrial Park

- MOU on Nanyang Technological University China (West) Entrepreneurship and Innovation Project

- Agreement on Deepening Cooperation on the Sino-Singapore International Joint Research Institute