10 live scorpions found in tissue box at Woodlands Checkpoint: ICA

SINGAPORE - Ten live scorpions were found by an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (March 26).

In a Facebook post on Friday (March 29), ICA said the 10 black scorpions were hidden in a tissue box placed on the dashboard of a Singapore-registered car.

Two Singaporean men were in the car - a 42-year-old driver and his 63-year-old passenger.

ICA said the case has been referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore, and the scorpions are in the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

In its post, ICA added: "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contraband."