1 student taken to hospital after fire in NTU laboratory

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PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SO BE HAPPY/XIAOHONGSHU

Pictures on social media show people gathered outside a building, with fire engines and an ambulance at the scene.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – A postgraduate student was conscious when taken to the hospital following a fire in a research laboratory in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on April 17.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 21 Nanyang Link on April 17 at 1.50pm.

The Straits Times’ checks indicate that the address is that of NTU’s School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

SCDF added that the fire involved contents in a fume hood in a laboratory on the fourth floor of the premises.

The fire was put out by NTU’s staff members with a fire extinguisher before SCDF’s officers arrived.

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

In a media reply, NTU said the “small, isolated fire” happened in a research laboratory, and was put out by the university’s Emergency Response Team.

NTU added it is in contact with the postgraduate student taken to hospital and is providing support.

Pictures on social media show people gathered outside a building, with fire engines and an ambulance at the scene.