1 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Sembawang HDB flat

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In photos of the incident shared on Facebook, thick black plumes are seen billowing out from the windows of the flat.

SINGAPORE – One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Sembawang on June 30.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on July 1 said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 512 Wellington Circle at about 5.15pm on June 30.

SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet, it said, adding that it involved the bedroom of a unit on the 10th floor.

One person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In photos and videos of the incident shared on Facebook on June 30 , thick black plumes are seen billowing out from the windows of the unit, reaching as high as the roof of the building. Flames are also seen reaching out of the unit’s windows.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

The total number of fires increased by 3 per cent from 2024 to 2025 – climbing from 1,990 cases to 2,050 cases , SCDF said in its annual statistics report in February.

In 2025, 1,051 cases involved fires at residential buildings, an 8.6 per cent increase from the 968 cases in 2024.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires – including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets – remained the top two causes of home fires.