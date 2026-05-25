1 person taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Telok Blangah flat; almost 50 evacuated

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 56 Telok Blangah Heights at about 7pm on May 24.

SINGAPORE – One person was taken to hospital and about 48 others evacuated after a fire in a Telok Blangah HDB flat on the evening of May 24 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire at 56 Telok Blangah Heights at about 7pm .

When firefighters arrived, they observed black smoke coming out from a ninth-floor unit.

They then forced entry into the flat.

The fire – involving a mattress in the living room – was extinguished by SCDF firefighters with a water jet.

One individual was assessed for burn injuries and taken to the Singapore General Hospital , SCDF said, adding that about 48 residents were evacuated from the affected block as a precautionary measure.

An MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, Ms Rachel Ong, said in a Facebook post late on May 24 that she visited and checked in with residents on the affected deck and was thankful to see families well.

Ms Ong said that temporary housing and support has been arranged for the resident who was taken to hospital.

Water and electricity supplies to the affected block were not disrupted, Ms Ong added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.