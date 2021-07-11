1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (July 11), taking Singapore's total to 62,692.

Of Sunday's cases, one was a locally transmitted case, who is currently unlinked.

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while six developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.