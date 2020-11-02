Sole new Covid-19 case in Singapore is imported, lowest daily figure in over 8 months

SINGAPORE - There was one new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Nov 2), the lowest since Feb 25 which had a single patient too.

The case is an imported patient who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories.

Monday's new case takes Singapore's total to 58,020.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, MOH reported that there were four new coronavirus infections.

They were all imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices, and were tested while serving their notices.

No cases in the community or from within dormitories were announced by MOH on Sunday.

The four imported cases include two permanent residents - a 37-year-old man back from India and a 51-year-old woman who returned from Britain. She had onset of symptoms on Oct 23.

The other two patients are employed here. One is a 32-year-old male Dutch work pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands; the other is a 31-year-old Filipina work permit holder who arrived from the Philippines.

All four tested positive last Saturday.

The MOH said only two cases of community transmission have been recorded in the past week. The infections are not linked.

Hospitals and community isolation facilities discharged 11 patients on Sunday, bringing to 57,909 the number of people who have fully recovered from the virus.

There were 46 patients in hospital on Sunday, with none in intensive care, while 21 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 46 million people. Around 1.2 million people have died.