1 new Covid-19 case in the community, 31 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 32 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon on Saturday (April 10), taking Singapore's total to 60,633.

One of these was in the community while the other 31 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 133 million people. More than 2.9 million people have died.