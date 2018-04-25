1 injured after trailer truck rams car at Pioneer Road junction

SINGAPORE - One person was injured after a trailer truck rammed a car at a traffic junction in Jurong West on Wednesday morning (April 25).

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a trailer and a car at the junction of Jalan Buroh, Pioneer Road and Tanjong Kling at 9.13am on Wednesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 9.15am.

The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man, was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, police said.

In a video uploaded by road safety Facebook page Roads.sg, the trailer truck was seen apparently running a red light at the junction.

It narrowly missed some motorcyclists before crashing into the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.