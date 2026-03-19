1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang HDB flat

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the fire at about 3am at Block 763 Choa Chu Kang North 5.

SINGAPORE – A person died in the early hours of March 19 after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang .

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at about 3am at Block 763 Choa Chu Kang North 5.

The fire was in a bedroom of a 14th-floor flat . SCDF extinguished the blaze with two water jets.

During the firefighting operation, a person was found inside the flat and was later pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Another person from the affected unit who had left the flat before SCDF’s arrival was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Two others from the affected block were also assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to hospital.

As a precautionary measure, about 70 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The latest figures released by SCDF in February show that the number of residential fires rose 8.6 per cent, from 968 cases in 2024 to 1,051 cases in 2025.

Unattended cooking and electrical faults were the two leading causes of home fires.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.