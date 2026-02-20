Crew member dies after fire on board cruise ship en route to Singapore; all 224 passengers safe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The fire onboard World Legacy – a Liberia-registered passenger vessel – happened at about 4am, the MPA said in a statement.

SINGAPORE – A crew member has been reported dead after a fire on a cruise on route to Singapore early on Feb 20.

Out of 224 passengers on board, there were 185 Singaporeans, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a statement at about 8.40am.



MPA patrol craft, the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Marine Division are attending to the vessel, which is anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage. According to an MPA map online, the anchorage is located between Pulau Senang and Pulau Semakau.

The fire was put under control shortly after, MPA said. There were 388 crew members on board, none of who are Singaporeans. A crew member has been reported dead.

There were no reported injuries among the other crew members and passengers, the MPA added.

The World Legacy vessel has more than 300 cabins.

The Straits Times has contacted cruise operator World Cruises, which operates World Legacy, for more information.

This is a developing story.