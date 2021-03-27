1 community infection among 23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (March 27), taking Singapore's total to 60,288.

There was one community case and no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining 22 cases were imported ones who had been placed on stay-home notice or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, the sole coronavirus case in the community was a 26-year-old Myanmar national employed as a foreign domestic worker here.

This was the first locally transmitted Covid-19 case reported since March 12.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 126 million people. Over 2.7 million people have died.