0.7% dip in gas prices in the next quarter

SINGAPORE - Gas prices for the next three months are set to fall for the third consecutive quarter.

City Gas said on Tuesday (March 31) that the gas tariff for households before the 7 per cent goods and services tax (GST) will decrease by 0.12 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), from 17.23 cents per kWh to 17.11 cents per kWh.

This works out to a 0.7 per cent dip in prices, after a 4.22 per cent dip in the first three months of the year and a 5.81 per cent fall in the last quarter of 2019.

In a statement, City Gas said the decrease was due to cheaper non-fuel costs. The Energy Market Authority, which regulates the industry, has approved the revised gas tariffs.