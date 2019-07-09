Zaobao artist's rendition of parliamentarians makes an impression



PHOTO: PARLIAMENT OF SINGAPORE



This illustration of Singapore's parliamentarians does not show anyone's facial features, but "even without the faces, you can recognise everyone by our characteristic body language and little quirks!" said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on his Facebook page. He had commissioned Lianhe Zaobao artist Tan Chong Beng, 43, to do the artwork, after being taken by a piece he did for Zaobao's 95th anniversary celebration last year. The illustration took six months of work on Mr Tan's part, including a trip to Parliament House to observe MPs during a sitting, and many more hours watching videos of them and poring through Facebook pictures to get the details of their attire and posture right. "It was quite a challenge and very difficult to do, because it involved (drawing) many people," said Mr Tan. But the illustration left PM Lee pleased. He said: "Chong Beng did a great job capturing our likeness."