Young PAP launches position paper on climate change outlining six areas for improvement

SINGAPORE - The youth wing of the People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (March 5) released a position paper on climate change which outlined six areas that Singapore could improve on in its sustainability drive.

The suggestions outlined in the 20-page paper tackle various aspects of climate change, which the authors say will led to warming temperatures, rainfall shortage and biodiversity loss in Singapore.

The suggestions in the paper include calls for stronger legislation in some areas to cut emissions, the provision of more financial incentives for green schemes, as well as suggestions on how climate change can be better communicated to the public.

"Singapore should aim to achieve growth and positive economic outcomes together with sustainable industrial practices," said the authors, who also noted that the Republic was an "alternative energy-disadvantaged" country with limited access to renewable energy options.

"Our contribution to the climate change movement should be to demonstrate that pursuing a sustainability agenda is compatible with economic viability. Singapore must pursue green causes and continue to be a vibrant global city for all," they said.

POLICY

Many of the six areas highlighted in the paper related to policy initiatives.

For example, the authors called for more schemes that will incentivise green schemes, such as the use of clean energy, and for more investments in Singapore into clean energy options other than solar.

Solar energy is considered the most viable form of renewable energy for Singapore, but currently makes up less than 1 per cent of total energy demand.

There were also suggestions on how Singapore's existing carbon tax scheme can be made more robust.

A major criticism of the tax, which was implemented last year, is that its current rate of $5 per tonne of emissions is too low. The Government has said that it will review this rate by 2023, with plans to increase it to between $10 and $15 per tonne of emissions by 2030.

But the authors said that in view of carbon tax rates in other countries, such as Finland's rate of US$70 per tonne and Sweden's US$127 per tonne, Singapore could consider increasing its rate to $100 per tonne of emissions, and to bring forward the 2023 review.

Another alternative, they said, is a hybrid cap-and-trade system along with a carbon tax model in the long-term. A cap-and-trade system essentially creates a market for pollution, by allowing companies to buy and sell "permits" that let them emit only a certain amount, as supply and demand set the price.

ENGAGEMENT

Another key element of the suggestions in the policy paper involves engaging the climate community such as non-government groups, as well as members of the public to drive behavioural change.

For instance, this could include adding climate change as Singapore's seventh pillar of total defence, to signal how "every Singaporean can play their part, both individually and collectively, to prepare, prevent, and react to any crisis in Singapore".

The authors also proposed the creation of a multi-stakeholder task force comprising representatives from various ministries so sustainability is considered in all decisions.

For example, getting the Ministry of Social and Family Development on board could mean that the social sector could be brought on to help those vulnerable to the effects of climate change adapt.

Similarly, the authors suggested the Ministry of Communications and Information could help to translate emissions and climate change into readily accessible media for public distribution in schools, print media, social media and other platforms.

They added that the Young PAP (YP) will continue to consult sustainability experts, climate activists, and industry representatives as it refines its position.

These inputs will help inform future releases from the Young PAP, they added.

Ms Nor Lastrina Hamid, a member of the Singapore Youth for Climate Action who was consulted by YP, said it was encouraging the see the youth team of a political party making the effort to reach out to climate activists to gather input for the paper.

She added: "After seeing how PAP MPs such as Louis Ng spoke up in Parliament on issues we raised that were highlighted in the document, such as the carbon tax, it made us feel that our inputs were utilised and our voices heard."

A POLITICAL ISSUE

The YP position paper on climate change comes after the Singapore Democratic Party published its policy paper last month (feb).

National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser said this is likely the first time that climate change has emerged as an issue of interest ahead of a general election.

"Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong fired the first salvo during last year's National Day Rally, and I reckon the young climate activists' score card initiative has served as a catalyst to nudge political parties to take up climate change as a policy issue," said Associate Professor Tan.

Last August, PM Lee said that climate change was an existential issue for low-lying Singapore, which is vulnerable to rising sea levels. In January (2020), young climate activists here said they will be ranking political parties based on how their manifestos and campaigns address various aspects of climate change.

The next general election must be held by April 2021, but is widely expected to be called this year.

Political observer and former Nominated MP Eugene Tan, a law don from the Singapore Management University, said that while political parties may have referenced environmental issues and climate change in the past, there is now an energised voter focus on climate change.

The growing global youth climate movement, which has also been taking off in Singapore, is a likely driver for this, he said.

Associate Professor Tan added that while older voters may have priority concerns about retirement or healthcare, it is likely that many voters still regard climate change as requiring parties to show firm commitment to the issue on the campaign trail.

"We are already feeling the impacts of climate change now. And how parties respond to climate change would affect people's confidence in the future of the country," he said.