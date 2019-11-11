WP's Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang, Pritam Singh as well as PRPTC file appeal against AHTC judgement

SINGAPORE - Worker's Party MPs Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang and Pritam Singh as well as two other town councillors have filed an appeal against a High court ruling that found they had breached their duties towards the Aljunied Hougang Town Council (AHTC) and residents.

Another appeal against the judgement was also filed on Monday (Nov 11) and it was by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC).

The MPs and town councillors had been taken to court by an independent panel appointed by AHTC over improper payments made by the town council under their watch.

PRPTC had also sued to recover its share of losses incurred when Punggol East constituency was managed by the WP-led town council from 2013 to 2015. The WP had won the seat in a 2013 by-election but lost it in the 2015 General Election.

During a debate in Parliament last week on a motion about the judgement that was introduced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Ms Lim had said that they would appeal the judgement released on Oct 11.

The motion had, among other things, called on Ms Lim and Mr Low to recuse themselves from financial matters at AHTC.

In his judgement, High Court Judge Kannan Ramesh found the duo had breached their fiduciary duties and were liable for damages suffered by the town council, which is said to have made millions in improper payments under their watch.

In awarding contracts to FM Solutions & Services (FMSS) and FM Solutions and Integrated Services (FMSI) without calling a tender, he said, they had put their own political interests above the interests of their residents.

He took them to task for misleading their fellow Aljunied GRC MPs about the scheme, describing their conduct as "dishonest", "unacceptable" and "egregious".

The Judge also found Mr Singh, Mr Foo and Mr Chua had breached their duties of skill and care when they did not question the decision to waive tender.

The owners of FMSS and FMSI, Ms How Weng Fan and her late husband Danny Loh, had also been found to have breached their fiduciary duty.