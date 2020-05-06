WP's Low out of ICU after five days

Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang has been moved to a general ward after spending five days in the intensive care unit.

In a statement yesterday, the party said the Aljunied GRC MP was moved the day before, and is now likely to remain there for a few more weeks to recuperate.

"Mr Low's family has asked us to convey their deep appreciation for all the good wishes sent to him for a speedy recovery," said the WP.

Mr Low, 63, had been warded in the intensive care unit after he hurt his head in a fall at home last Thursday. The party had earlier said he was conscious and was being monitored.

Other Aljunied GRC MPs, assisted by former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam, have been covering Mr Low's duties in his absence.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, who took over the party's leadership from Mr Low in 2018, thanked supporters in a Facebook post yesterday.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said he was glad to hear the "great news" about Mr Low's transfer out of the ICU.

Politicians from both the opposition and ruling People's Action Party had sent get-well wishes after news on Sunday of Mr Low's injury.

They included Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Progress Singapore Party chief Tan Cheng Bock and the Singapore Democratic Party.

Now the longest-serving opposition MP, Mr Low entered politics in 1988 and lost his first election as a WP candidate in Tiong Bahru GRC.

After claiming Hougang at his second election in 1991, he became an MP. He took over as WP secretary-general from Mr J.B. Jeyaretnam in 2001 and went on to lead the party for 17 years.

Mr Low became the first opposition leader to win a group representation constituency when the WP team emerged victorious in Aljunied in 2011 - and again in 2015.