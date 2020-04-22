WP's Daniel Goh will not contest general election

Workers' Party (WP) Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh has informed the opposition party that he will not stand in the coming general election because of failing health.

He has also stepped down from his party posts but continues to be an ordinary member of the central executive council, the party's top decision-making body.

The WP said yesterday that Associate Professor Goh, a sociologist at the National University of Singapore, informed the party leadership some months ago that his health had been failing. Since then, he has been under medication for a health condition, the statement added.

Dr Goh turns 47 this year.

He had been in charge of the party's media team and was also the organising secretary.

He also stepped down as a town councillor of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council some months back to focus on getting well, the statement said. "All his said responsibilities have been assigned to other individuals," added the statement.

"Associate Professor Goh will continue to fulfil his duties as an NCMP in this term of Parliament. At his request, Associate Professor Goh will not participate in the upcoming general election."

Dr Goh was unveiled as a party member during the Punggol East by-election campaign in 2013, and spoke at the WP's rallies. He was later co-opted into the party's central executive council that year.

He was in the party's East Coast GRC team in the 2015 General Election, and was touted as one of the party's next-generation leaders by then WP chief Low Thia Khiang.

In the past two years, he had been shadowing Mr Low in the Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division of Aljunied GRC, and speculation was rife that he could be groomed to take over the ward from Mr Low.

He was also involved in putting together the party's manifesto for the coming election, said party insiders.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Dr Goh declined to comment on his decision not to contest the next election. He said the coronavirus situation is more important, adding that he hoped he would not be "even a minor distraction".