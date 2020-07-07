WP should state stand on Raeesah Khan's posts: PAP

The People's Action Party (PAP) has called on the Workers' Party (WP) to make its stand clear on posts by one of its candidates in Sengkang GRC, Ms Raeesah Khan.

In a statement yesterday, the PAP said that she has "admitted to making highly derogatory statements about Chinese and Christians".

"Why does the WP still consider her worthy of consideration as an MP? This is a serious matter, which goes to the fundamental principles on which our country has been built," the ruling party said.

It was referring to comments Ms Raeesah had made online on race and religion, for which two police reports were lodged against her.

In an impromptu press conference the WP called on Sunday night, the 26-year-old said she did not mean to cause social division, and had meant to raise awareness about minority concerns.

Flanked by WP leaders Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and her GRC teammates, she had said: "I apologise to any racial group or community who have been hurt by my comments.

"My remarks were insensitive, and I regret making them. I feel really passionate about minority issues regardless of race, and in my passion I made improper remarks, and I have to be accountable for them. I will fully cooperate in any police investigations."

WP chief Pritam Singh said that she will continue with her election campaign in Sengkang GRC.

The PAP said that the WP should also ask Ms Raeesah to make public her other posts, which it noted were previously public, and review those as well "in the interests of transparency".

Her social media accounts were made private following news of the police reports on Sunday.

"This will allow voters to make a clear assessment of her views, and her suitability to be elected into Parliament," the PAP said. "The WP should not ask voters to write it a blank cheque in Sengkang or anywhere else it contests."

ACCEPT APOLOGY AND MOVE ON For these young people, I'm sure they're better educated and can understand, with a little bit of advice from older chaps to explain to them that this sort of remark can actually create problems for the country. She has stepped forward to apologise, so I think let's accept it and move forward. PROGRESS SINGAPORE PARTY CHIEF TAN CHENG BOCK, when asked yesterday about the case of Workers' Party's Sengkang GRC candidate Raeesah Khan.

Responding to the media yesterday, Dr Lam Pin Min, one of the PAP candidates in Sengkang GRC, said: "We don't want to pre-judge. We will let the police investigate."

The WP did not comment further on the matter yesterday.