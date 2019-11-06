WP MPs will appeal against court ruling on AHTC, says Sylvia Lim

The Workers' Party (WP) MPs will appeal against a High Court verdict that found them liable in a civil suit brought against them by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

WP chairman Sylvia Lim announced this yesterday, as she made the point that a motion filed by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat asking Parliament to note the High Court's judgment was "premature".

Among other things, the motion also called on AHTC to require Ms Lim and her fellow Aljunied GRC MP Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from the town council's financial matters.

While the People's Action Party Government is "clearly excited about certain findings and comments" contained in the judgment issued on Oct 11, Ms Lim noted that any party dissatisfied with the judgment can file a notice of appeal within one month.

In this case, the deadline to do so is Nov 11 - next Monday, she said.

"We have been studying the judgment with our lawyers since it was released and I can inform the House today that we have decided to appeal the judgment."

Ms Lim said Mr Heng thus acted prematurely in filing the motion and asked members of the House to reject it.

She added that the question of whether any loss has been caused to AHTC has yet to be decided.

"As MPs, Mr Low Thia Khiang and I have duties to discharge and this motion appears to be aimed at curtailing us from discharging our duties while the case is still pending final adjudication. We are still pursuing the matter through the courts," she said.

Mr Heng then requested an adjournment to consider Ms Lim's point and respond. Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin granted a 10-minute break, following which Mr Heng asked Ms Lim to clarify if she meant that discussing the matter is sub judice.

Ms Lim said she did not use the words "sub judice" and that her main objection was that the judgment is being appealed against and may yet be reversed, reviewed or varied.

"It is premature for the DPM to file this motion and call upon the House to do anything when the findings are subject to review," she reiterated.

Mr Heng then said the motion is about what is expected of MPs and what should happen in the interim period before the appeal is decided.

"This House needs to agree on the principles that all MPs must adhere to and the standards required of them," he said. "There are serious issues of probity, accountability and the handling of public funds that must be addressed now, even while the appeal is being dealt with."

Mr Heng also questioned if the WP town councillors who had been found to have acted dishonestly and to be in breach of their duties should continue to have access to and control of public funds.

He said: "I welcome the efforts of the WP MPs to clear their names, but until they do so, they have to be accountable to this House for the findings that the High Court has made. That must be doubly so when you are dealing with millions of dollars of public funds."

Mr Heng then asked AHTC's current chairman Faisal Manap, who took over the post from WP chief Pritam Singh last year, for his view on the matter.

Responding, Mr Faisal said he did not support the motion, adding that he had known Ms Lim and Mr Low since 2006 and had been working with them in AHTC since 2011.

"I have full confidence and trust in the integrity of Mr Low Thia Khiang and Ms Sylvia Lim," he said.

"I believe and trust that the decisions that they have taken as chairman and vice-chairman were done in good faith, to do their best for the people of Aljunied and Hougang."

He also said he had not received any advice from the independent panel appointed by the AHTC on anything relating to the court judgment.