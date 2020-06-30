WP line that opposition could be wiped out is a 'tactic':PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has described the Workers' Party (WP) suggestion, that the People's Action Party (PAP) could win all 93 seats in the next Parliament, as an unrealistic outcome and a "tactic".

In fact, there will be a "hard fight" because people are hurting from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, he told reporters yesterday during the unveiling of candidates for Ang Mo Kio GRC, which he helms.

"Although we are in crisis and people want a strong government, at the same time, many people are hurting badly - those who have lost their jobs, those whose pay has been substantially reduced, those who are very worried about whether they will find their first job, or whether they will lose their job some time in the next months or years.

"So there are real problems on the ground which cause people concern, and we can feel it," he said in response to a reporter's question on the WP warning that there is a real risk of a "wipeout" for the opposition in this general election.

Similarly, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah cautioned voters that, with every constituency set to be contested, it would be a mistake for Singaporeans to think that the PAP would be returned to power effortlessly on July 10.

They made the point at a separate Zoom video conference later in the day when unveiling the PAP team for Tanjong Pagar GRC.

On Sunday, WP chief Pritam Singh had said at the unveiling of his party's manifesto that there is a real risk of a "wipeout" for the opposition this election.

The group representation constituency which WP helms - Aljunied - is the only opposition-held GRC, which it won for the second time in the 2015 General Election with a smaller margin.

Mr Singh also said earlier that his party's goal of winning one-third of the seats in Parliament remains unchanged, even though it is not contesting enough seats to achieve the target in this election.

There will be 93 seats for elected members in the next Parliament. Amendments to Singapore's Constitution require a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

In countering Mr Singh's point, Mr Chan, who is the PAP's second assistant secretary-general, said it is important that the PAP gets a "clear and strong endorsement" from the people.

"I agree that each and every vote matters - to send a signal to the Government (about) whether we are on the right track, whether we want to continue to have this Government, a united and strong Government that is working with fellow Singaporeans to lead us out of the difficult moments we have now."

He urged Singaporeans to scrutinise the manifestos of other parties and ask whether they trust that party to take care of Singaporeans.

"It's very easy to promise many things. The first question that we have to always ask is: How do we fund it?" he said, pointing to whether to get the money from current spending, the reserves or increased taxes.

He added that it was not enough for opposition parties to merely "ask some difficult questions" in Parliament and not have a plan to deliver on their promises.

REAL CONCERNS ON THE GROUND Although we are in crisis and people want a strong government, at the same time, many people are hurting badly - those who have lost their jobs, those whose pay has been substantially reduced, those who are very worried about whether they will find their first job... So there are real problems on the ground which cause people concern, and we can feel it. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

Singaporeans, he said, were concerned about the economy and their safety, and were looking for a team with "plans, and the ability to execute".

"From our daily interactions with our residents, there is one main (concern), and that is jobs."

He added: "In the next few months, everyone is concerned (about) whether they can keep their jobs, whether they can take care of their families, and whether they can still have a good future going forward."

Ms Indranee argued that a strong government would be able to better deliver its plans and schemes to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

She also said it is not necessary for opposition candidates to be elected to have a say in Parliament, as the Non-Constituency MP scheme guarantees there will be at least 12 opposition members in Parliament should the PAP win all seats.

PM Lee pointed out that the WP argument is a tactical one and added that the party is also using reverse psychology.

The WP had been overconfident in the 2015 General Election, he noted. It had made clear then that its goal was to form the government one day.

"I think voters showed that they were not ready for the WP to do such a thing."

In 2015, the WP won Aljunied GRC by a razor-thin margin, with 50.95 per cent of the vote share. The PAP wrested back the then Punggol East SMC from the WP.

Overall, the PAP secured a strong mandate with a popular vote share of 69.9 per cent. This was an almost 10 percentage point increase from the 60.1 per cent in the 2011 polls.

PM Lee said: "So this time (the WP is) trying to do the opposite to paint the possibility that they will lose and, therefore, hope that through reverse psychology, people will vote for them to make sure that they're not going to be wiped out."

"But I can tell you that I don't take that attitude at all," he added.

"We will fight to win every vote and every seat, but I know that in Singapore there is a certain balance, and I don't think that balance will be completely upset this election."

• Additonal reporting by Danson Cheong