WP braced for good fight in East Coast GRC

The Workers' Party team contesting in East Coast GRC expects a good fight against its People's Action Party (PAP) rivals led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, calling his inclusion in the PAP line-up a pleasant surprise.

Mr Kenneth Foo, who is part of the WP's East Coast team, told reporters yesterday: "We were pleasantly surprised that Mr Heng actually made the move from Tampines GRC to East Coast GRC... He has been on national television, everyone knows he is the DPM, and we think that it will be a good fight."

However, the WP team will stay focused on its plan to work with and reach out to more residents in the area, said Mr Foo, 43, who in 2015 ran in Nee Soon GRC, where his team lost to a PAP team led by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

"For the past five years, we have been ploughing the ground. We have worked with and (tried to) understand the residents, set up new programmes to help the residents," said Mr Foo.

"Although we are a new team here, the work has been consistently done."

This marks the fourth time the WP is fielding a team in East Coast GRC. At the 2015 general election, it lost to a PAP team anchored by then Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say, with 39.3 per cent of the votes against PAP's 60.7 per cent.

Mr Foo and his four WP team-mates are all running in the constituency for the first time. His team members are Mr Dylan Ng, 44, who works in finance; Mr Terence Tan, 49, a lawyer; Mr Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, 54, a former researcher; and Ms Nicole Seah, 33, an associate director in a multinational marketing firm.

They go up against a PAP team comprised of Mr Heng, 59; Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, 54; three-term backbencher Jessica Tan, 54; one-term Fengshan MP Cheryl Chan, 44, whose single seat is now part of the GRC; and new face Tan Kiat How, 43, the former chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The opposition's Mr Tan and Mr Foo, along with WP chief Pritam Singh, were speaking to reporters at a market at 58 New Upper Changi Road. They had earlier gone on a walkabout at the Block 85 Market and Food Centre in Bedok.

Mr Singh had said in an earlier interview, after nomination proceedings on Tuesday, that he has full confidence in the team.

STRONG CHALLENGE We see (the addition of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat) as a strong challenge, but it also says something about the PAP's assessment of the Workers' Party team in East Coast. I think they see the slate as a very strong one, and they know they will have to fight hard for every vote, as is what the PAP always does in every election. I think the East Coast team and their group of volunteers have been constantly working the ground to the best of their ability. And I think they will put up a good fight. MR PRITAM SINGH, chief of Workers' Party.

Reiterating his point yesterday, Mr Singh said: "We see (the addition of Mr Heng) as a strong challenge, but it also says something about the PAP's assessment of the Workers' Party team in East Coast.

"I think they see the slate as a very strong one, and they know they will have to fight hard for every vote, as is what the PAP always does in every election.

"I think the East Coast team and their group of volunteers have been constantly working the ground to the best of their ability. And I think they will put up a good fight."

Mr Tan of the WP East Coast GRC team said some issues that residents there have raised with him include concerns about the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, retrenchments and business rental costs.

He said: "I think that once the Government is formed, I do hope that they will consider retrenchment benefits and cash assistance while people are looking for jobs and struggling to stay on their feet."

PAP's Ms Chan, who was at the Block 85 Market and Food Centre in Bedok shortly before the WP team turned up, told reporters: "I think every fight has been a tough fight. East Coast has always been a hotly contested ward, so it will be no different from the past."