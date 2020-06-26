Workers' Party to field 21 candidates in 4 GRCs, two single seats

The opposition Workers' Party (WP) will contest in four group representation constituencies and two single-member constituencies in the general election on July 10.

In addition to defending Aljunied GRC, which it first won in 2011, and its north-eastern bastion of Hougang SMC, the party said it will also contest in Marine Parade GRC, Sengkang GRC, East Coast GRC and Punggol West SMC.

WP chief Pritam Singh announced this at a virtual press conference yesterday, during which the party leaders also introduced four candidates.

Two of them were new candidates: Mr Louis Chua Kheng Wee, 33, a research analyst at an investment bank, and Mr Muhammad Azhar Abdul Latip, 34, a gig-economy worker who lost his left leg in an accident in 2014.

The third candidate introduced yesterday was Ms Nicole Seah, 33, an associate director at a multinational marketing firm. Ms Seah was a National Solidarity Party candidate in the 2011 election but quit in 2014 and began volunteering with WP the following year.

The final candidate introduced was education entrepreneur Yee Jenn Jong, 55, who was a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) from 2011 to 2015.

At the briefing, Mr Singh also announced that former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and party stalwarts Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat will not stand for election this time, in line with the party's leadership renewal plans.

In all, the WP will field 21 candidates in six constituencies - five in Aljunied, East Coast and Marine Parade GRCs, four in the new Sengkang GRC, and one each for the two SMCs.

In 2015, it fielded 28 candidates in 10 constituencies - its largest slate since the election in 1988.

Asked why the party was contesting fewer seats this time, Mr Singh said the party wanted to field its best candidates.

He said: "We want them to represent Singapore, and to represent them well. If we can find more candidates, of course, we can consider fielding more seats."

He added: "It's important to focus our efforts and ensure that the candidates that we put forward can do well for the Workers' Party."

Taking Mr Low's and Mr Chen's places in the Aljunied GRC team are two members who have been NCMPs. Mr Gerald Giam was an NCMP from 2011 to 2015 and Mr Leon Perera became an NCMP after the 2015 polls.

Party organising secretary Dennis Tan, who also became an NCMP after the 2015 election, will stand in Hougang SMC, Mr Singh said.

The WP will introduce more candidates today and at the weekend.

Mr Singh said that while this would be his first general election as secretary-general of the party, he has taken part in two general elections and two by-elections in other capacities.

He said: "At every election, the Workers' Party fights hard and seeks to persuade Singaporeans to cast their vote, make their vote count and cast it for the Workers' Party."

This is because the party wants to serve as a credible opposition in Parliament, he said.

"That means bringing a rational and responsible debate into Parliament, so as to represent the interests of all Singaporeans," he added.

Mr Singh said that GE2020 will be "a tough general election", but added that he and the other members of his party are looking forward to it.

LOUIS CHUA KHENG WEE, 33

Equity research analyst with a global investment bank

As an equity research analyst with a global investment bank, Mr Chua advises investors on whether they should put money in a particular company.

His work has taught him the value of transparency, disclosure requirements, and the presence of external parties, such as regulators and an independent board of directors, to ensure proper corporate governance.

"It is with this understanding that I strongly believe that a monopoly in government is never a good thing without an effective opposition in Parliament," said Mr Chua, one of two new candidates introduced yesterday by the Workers' Party (WP).

Mr Chua has a degree in accountancy from the Singapore Management University and is a qualified chartered accountant.

Building a more resilient society means recognising that dissenting views should not only be accepted but also encouraged, he said.

"This will ensure that we come up with the best ideas to take Singapore forward," said Mr Chua, who is married with a nine-month-old son.

He said: "I really care deeply for the future of Singapore that my son will grow up in."

NICOLE SEAH, 33

Associate director at a multinational marketing group

Ms Seah is a familiar face on the campaign trail, having been the star candidate of the National Solidarity Party (NSP) in the 2011 General Election. She did not run in 2015, but will this time as a candidate for the Workers' Party (WP).

At a virtual press conference yesterday, the associate director at a multinational marketing group said she recognised that returning to the political scene would mean increased scrutiny.

"To be honest, I'm having a very stable career right now, my personal life is in a very good state," she said. "But I do it for the party, because I believe in the leadership and I believe in the vision, and I do it for my daughter."

Ms Seah, who is married with a one-year-old daughter, added: "I want to leave behind a legacy for her where she would feel comfortable regardless of the political inclinations or the kinds of views that she's expressing."

Ms Seah, who resigned from the NSP in 2014 and has volunteered with WP since 2015, said she was drawn to the ethos of the WP, which believes in "building a strong and reasonable opposition that contributes to our political landscape in Singapore in a constructive manner".

MUHAMMAD AZHAR ABDUL LATIP, 34

Grab driver and small business owner

Mr Azhar lost his left leg in a road traffic accident in 2014.

And the experience of having a disability highlighted for him the need for a more inclusive society in Singapore - a cause he hopes to champion if elected to Parliament.

"We want to be an inclusive society, but when it comes to the disabled groups, it tends to be... lip service," said Mr Azhar, who was one of two first-time candidates introduced yesterday by the Workers' Party.

Mr Azhar, who has volunteered at food distribution and community outreach programmes in Aljunied GRC, holds a political science degree from the National University of Singapore.

He was a marine insurance broker with an international brokerage when the accident occurred.

He is now a Grab driver and small business owner.

Mr Azhar, who is divorced with a child, said: "That is one thing I would like to change in society... (I want to help) disabled groups to make sure they are being assisted, that those who want to work are given equal opportunities for employment and receive the help they deserve."

YEE JENN JONG, 55

Entrepreneur

Mr Yee Jenn Jong ran and lost to candidates from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in the 2011 and 2015 general elections.

On July 10, he will stand for the third time as a candidate for the Workers' Party (WP), because he believes Singapore needs a strong alternative in Parliament.

"Only when there's competition would the PAP listen to you," said Mr Yee at a press conference yesterday. "In business, we need anti-monopoly laws to keep companies from taking advantage of consumers and to keep on innovating. The same goes for politics as well."

In 2011, Mr Yee narrowly lost to Mr Charles Chong of the PAP in Joo Chiat SMC with 48.99 per cent of the vote.

The single-member constituency was absorbed into Marine Parade GRC in 2015, and Mr Yee was fielded as part of the WP's slate of five candidates then. The WP garnered 35.9 per cent of votes.

Mr Yee said he continues to be active on the ground, and has initiated community projects in Marine Parade GRC, such as distributing food to lower-income families since the start of the circuit breaker.

Audrey Tan