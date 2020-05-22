Workers' Party MP Low Thia Khiang discharged from hospital following fall at home

SINGAPORE - Aljunied GRC MP Low Thia Khiang was discharged from hospital on Thursday (May 21) after being treated for a fall at home last month, said the Workers' Party (WP).

In a Facebook post on Friday (May 22), it said the former party secretary-general is currently on hospitalisation leave.

"He is recuperating at home and undergoing rehabilitation," the party said.

Mr Low, 63, suffered a head injury after a fall at home on April 30, and warded in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He was transferred to a general ward on May 4 after five days in ICU.

"Mr Low and his family wish to express their thanks to the staff of the ICU and Ward A82 of the Khoo Teck Puat General Hospital for their dedication and professionalism during his stay," the party said.

In Mr Low's absence from work, the other Aljunied GRC MPs have been covering his constituency duties, assisted by former NCMP Gerald Giam.

Mr Low is the longest serving opposition MP in Singapore.

Related Story WP and PSP suspend some election activities amid spike in coronavirus cases

He entered politics in 1988, losing in his first outing as a WP candidate in Tiong Bahru GRC.

He became a Member of Parliament after winning the Hougang seat at his second election in 1991, and has served as an MP since.

Mr Low took over as secretary-general of the WP from Mr J.B. Jeyaretnam in 2001 and went on to lead the party for 17 years.

He stepped down as secretary-general in 2018 and was succeeded by Mr Pritam Singh.

Mr Low is credited with being the first opposition leader to win a group representation constituency when the WP team he led won Aljunied GRC in 2011.