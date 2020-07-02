GE2020 SINGAPORE VOTES: ECONOMY ISSUE

Singapore GE2020: What the parties propose on economic matters

Fliers for the Workers' Party's Aljunied GRC team being distributed at Reservoir Village, near Bedok Reservoir Park, yesterday. Among the WP's proposals are for the GST hike to be scrapped and for the CPF payout age to be lowered from 65 to 60. ST PH
Fliers for the PAP's Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC team being distributed at Punggol MRT station yesterday. The PAP manifesto promises wage subsidies to protect workers from the immediate impact of Covid-19, income relief for the self-employed and financial assistance for retrenched workers. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Fliers for the Workers' Party's Aljunied GRC team being distributed at Reservoir Village, near Bedok Reservoir Park, yesterday. Among the WP's proposals are for the GST hike to be scrapped and for the CPF payout age to be lowered from 65 to 60. ST PH
Fliers for the Workers' Party's Aljunied GRC team being distributed at Reservoir Village, near Bedok Reservoir Park, yesterday. Among the WP's proposals are for the GST hike to be scrapped and for the CPF payout age to be lowered from 65 to 60. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago
Senior Political Correspondent
graceho@sph.com.sg

People's Action Party

• Wage subsidies to protect workers from the immediate impact of Covid-19, income relief for the self-employed and financial assistance for retrenched workers.

• Singaporeans will be able to take advantage of growth sectors and new opportunities through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package.

• Workers aged 40 to 60 will get extra SkillsFuture credits, subsidised reskilling programmes, special incentives for employers to hire them.

• Seniors, young job seekers, lower-wage workers and workers with disabilities will benefit from Senior Employment Credit, re-employment grants and job redesign; structured traineeships; enhanced Workfare support and extended Progressive Wage Model; and Enabling Employment Credit, respectively.

• Businesses will get help with cash flow, costs and credit, new laws on rental relief, and extra help for hardest-hit sectors like aviation, hotels, tourism and retail.

• Businesses will speed up digital transformation through the Transformation and Growth packages, SMEs Go Digital grants and SkillsFuture Enterprise Credits.

• Goods and services tax (GST) will go up from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, but not before 2022. A $6 billion Assurance Package will pay for the GST increase for five years for most households and 10 years for lower-income households, with social assistance for those who need more help.

Workers' Party

• The GST hike will be scrapped and alternative sources of revenue considered.

• Central Provident Fund (CPF) payout age will be lowered from 65 to 60 and a special dividend from sovereign wealth fund GIC's returns introduced, which can be paid into CPF members' Special Accounts.

• There will be a national minimum take-home wage of $1,300 a month for full-time work, which can be pro-rated for part-time work.

• There will be a redundancy insurance scheme where retrenched workers will receive a payout equivalent to 40 per cent of their last drawn salary for up to six months, subject to limits.

• Patients older than 60 will be allowed to use Medisave for all medical expenses not already covered by MediShield Life, Medifund or other assistance schemes, subject to limits.

• Approved intermediate and long-term care services for patients with monthly household per capita income of below $3,200 will be subsidised.

• Access to universities for students from underprivileged backgrounds, and those with no family history of attending university, will be widened.

• Train and bus fares for Singaporeans aged over 65 and those with disabilities will be waived.

• Universal buy-back scheme will be offered to all Housing Board flat lessees.

Singapore Democratic Party

• Under a national unemployment benefits programme called Restart (Re-Employment Scheme and Temporary Assistance for the ReTrenched), all workers will join an insurance scheme with employers and the Government.

• Retrenched workers will be entitled to an average of 50 per cent of last drawn salary for a period of 18 months, subject to a cap of the prevailing median wage.

• Under Restart Co-op, if the retrenched worker can find other similarly retrenched workers and submit a viable business proposal, they will be able to withdraw their unemployment payouts in one lump sum to use as capital to start a cooperative enterprise.

• The bottom 80 per cent of retirees over 65 will be given a monthly income of $500 under the SDP Retirement Income Scheme for the Elderly (Rise).

• The GST will be suspended until next year, with no subsequent increase to 9 per cent.

• Government-linked companies will be scaled back to encourage small and medium-sized enterprises to grow.

• There will be no further population increase or displacement of local PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) with foreign ones.

Progress Singapore Party

• A quota for the Employment Pass, and lower quotas for the S Pass and Work Permit will be introduced.

• Free trade agreements such as the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) will be reviewed.

• Dependence on foreign labour will be reduced by pushing employers to invest in equipment or processes for higher productivity, and moving towards higher value-add and higher-wage model.

• Support for local SMEs will be enhanced by offering them priority in public sector procurements, providing direct support to restructure their businesses and to go overseas.

• Business costs will be reduced.

• A living wage will be provided by increasing the Workfare amount, and the cash portion to 80 per cent.

• A living wage will be introduced to all sectors, after the economy stabilises.

Singapore GE2020: Get full election coverage on our dedicated site here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2020, with the headline 'What the parties propose on economic matters'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content