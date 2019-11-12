What it should have been

In Sunday's report, "FTAs have created more jobs for S'poreans: Chan", we said intra-corporate transferees must have worked for their company for at least one year before being posted to Singapore. We also said they are allowed to stay for a total term not exceeding five years.

These conditions for transferees are set out in the World Trade Organisation's General Agreement on Trade in Services. But under the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca), such transferees are required to have worked for their company for a period of not less than six months, among other things. They are also allowed to stay for a total term not exceeding eight years.

We are sorry for the error.