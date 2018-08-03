US tariffs will hurt its own people, says Wang Yi

The United States' unilateral tariffs on Chinese goods go against global trade rules and will hurt its own consumers and businesses, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

Urging cooler heads in Washington to prevail, he said: "Sixty per cent of Chinese exports to the US are actually made by foreign companies, including American firms in China. Is the US trying to put tariffs on its own companies?"

Businesses in the US also want a slice of the growing market in China, which is ready to buy more to meet the growing demand from Chinese consumers, Mr Wang said.

He also stressed that any pressure the US was trying to put on China would not work.

