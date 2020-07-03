Two under investigation over damage to PSP and PAP election posters

Two people are under police investigation for allegedly damaging election posters in two separate cases in Bukit Batok Avenue 5 and Hougang Avenue 10.

In a statement last night, the police said its officers came across a damaged election poster belonging to the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) at the bottom of a lamp post in Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 at about 1.50am on Wednesday, and initiated investigations. Later that day, the PSP lodged a police report about another damaged party election poster in the same road.

The second investigation was prompted by a report at about 8.30pm on Wednesday that the People's Action Party's (PAP) election posters for its Aljunied GRC slate had been damaged in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 10.

In the first case, the police have arrested a 51-year-old man who is believed to have damaged both PSP posters. In the second case, officers have established the identity of a 13-year-old who is believed to have committed the act. The teenager is assisting in the investigation.

The incidents sparked calls from the two affected parties for Singaporeans to remain calm, even as the election campaign hots up.

In a Facebook post yesterday, PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock shared photos of the posters - featuring the party's slate for Chua Chu Kang GRC - lying on the grass verge.

He wrote: "In the heat of campaigning, our emotions can get carried away... Let's remember to keep cool heads."

On behalf of the PAP Chua Chu Kang GRC candidates, Mr Gan Kim Yong said: "We would like to reiterate that members of the public and supporters of political parties should show respect for each other, regardless of their differences in political inclinations."

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence for any person to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners. Offenders face a fine not exceeding $1,000 or a jail term not exceeding 12 months.