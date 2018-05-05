Three GPCs get new leaders from Monday

Three Government Parliamentary Committees (GPCs) will have new leaders from Monday, after four backbench MPs were appointed office-holders as part of a Cabinet reshuffle last week.

Pioneer MP Cedric Foo will take over as chairman of the Communications and Information GPC from Mr Zaqy Mohamad, while MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling will replace Ms Sun Xueling as the committee's deputy chair, said the People's Action Party (PAP) yesterday.

Both Mr Zaqy, who is an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, and Ms Sun, a Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP, moved to their new posts on Tuesday.

Mr Zaqy, a former Ernst and Young partner, is now Minister of State for National Development and Manpower, while Ms Sun, previously chief executive of the non-profit Business China, is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.

Two other GPCs will have new deputy chairmen as a result of last week's reshuffle.

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai replaces Marine Parade GRC MP Edwin Tong in the Home Affairs and Law GPC, while Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam takes Ms Tin's place in the Social and Family Development GPC.

Mr Tong, a senior counsel, will leave Allen & Gledhill to be Senior Minister of State for Law and Health from July 1.

These GPC changes take effect on Monday, a PAP spokesman said, when the 13th Parliament resumes after a mid-term break for the President's Address.

Dr Tan Wu Meng of Jurong GRC, the fourth backbencher-turned-office-holder, no longer sits on the Health, as well as Finance and Trade and Industry GPCs.

He is now Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs as well as Trade and Industry.

Besides the leadership changes, the titles of some committees were also amended to make their scope clearer.

The Communications and Information GPC, for example, now includes the Smart Nation initiative, while the Environment and Water Resources GPC will also look into climate change.

The GPCs were set up by the PAP in 1987 to scrutinise the legislation and programmes of the various ministries. They also serve as an additional channel of feedback on government policies.