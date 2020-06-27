Singapore GE2020: PAP team welcomes a contest in Tanjong Pagar GRC, says Chan Chun Sing

The People's Action Party (PAP) team in Tanjong Pagar GRC welcomes anyone to contest in the constituency as it will give residents a choice, but the party is not focused on "who is coming or going", Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

The ruling party's main concern, said Mr Chan, is the same today as it has been for many years - working closely with residents to continue solving their issues, taking care of them, and also collectively taking care of Singapore.

Mr Chan, who is the PAP's second assistant secretary-general, said: "For Tanjong Pagar, we welcome other people to come and stand. It offers Tanjong Pagar residents a choice. We are not particularly focused on who is coming or going."

He was responding to a question on the prospect of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's estranged brother, contesting in Tanjong Pagar GRC in the July 10 polls.

Mr Chan was speaking to reporters after wrapping up the last of the PAP candidate introductions in a virtual press conference at the party headquarters in New Upper Changi Road yesterday.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang has joined the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP), which announced his membership on Wednesday at a breakfast meeting in Tiong Bahru Food Centre, which is located in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

However, he was not among the PSP's slate of 24 candidates, the last of whom were announced yesterday. PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock said the line-up will not be firmed up until Nomination Day on Tuesday.

Tanjong Pagar GRC is a PAP stronghold and the bastion of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew - PM Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang's father. Mr Lee Kuan Yew held the Tanjong Pagar seat from 1955 - when it was a single seat - until his death in 2015, when it was a part of Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his sister Lee Wei Ling have been embroiled in a long-running feud with PM Lee over the fate of their father's house in Oxley Road.

When asked if he would be standing for election, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said: "When I am ready to disclose that, you will find out."

Yesterday, Mr Chan said: "From the PAP team's perspective, we are focused on serving our residents day in, day out, and we have been doing that for the last many years.

"I am sure Tanjong Pagar residents know us well, they know what we stand for, they know how we care for them.

"And I look forward to working closely with the residents to continue solving their issues, taking care of them, and also collectively taking care of Singapore."