Singapore GE2020: The Workers' Party team that won Sengkang GRC

Louis Chua Kheng Wee, 33

Equity research analyst with a global investment bank

Mr Chua is a political newcomer. As an equity research analyst at global investment bank Credit Suisse, he advises investors on whether they should put money in a particular company.

He holds a degree in accountancy from the Singapore Management University and is a qualified chartered accountant. He is married and has a nine-month-old son.

Mr Chua said his work has taught him the value of transparency, disclosure requirements and the presence of external parties, such as regulators and an independent board of directors, in ensuring proper corporate governance.

When he was introduced as a Workers' Party candidate, he said this understanding had led him to believe that a monopoly in government is not a good thing. During the hustings, he said that he believes a parliamentarian's role is to scrutinise Bills before they are passed into law.

"We have to constantly think about whether or not a particular law is going to be beneficial for Singaporeans, and if it's not, it is up to us MPs to stand up and vote against it," he said, noting that People's Action Party MPs may not do the same as they have to toe the party line.

He Ting Ru, 37

Lawyer

Ms He entered politics in 2015 and stood as a Workers' Party candidate in Marine Parade GRC. Her team lost with 35.9 per cent of the votes.

A lawyer by training and now the head of legal and communications at a multinational company, she lived in Europe for a decade and worked in London and Frankfurt as a solicitor.

She returned to Singapore in 2011 and, shortly after the general election that year, began volunteering with the Workers' Party.

While on the campaign trail in 2015, she grew close to her fellow WP candidate Terence Tan, whom she later married. The couple have two sons.

When she was unveiled as a candidate last month, she said she wanted her children to be proud of Singapore when they grow up.

"I want them to be proud of their country that has overcome obstacles by bringing its most vulnerable along with it," she had said.

"A country where they can have strong and respectful disagreements with one another, and a society which pursues growth but cares about the impact our actions have on our people and planet."

During the campaign period, she spoke about the need to invest more in green technologies and tackle climate change, among other issues.

After the results of the election were announced yesterday, Ms He said she was touched by the number of young people who had supported the WP and expressed their "hope for a better future for Singapore".

Raeesah Begum Farid Khan, 26

Social enterprise founder

Ms Raeesah is the Workers' Party's youngest candidate in this general election and will be the youngest MP in the new term of Parliament.

She is also the first Malay female opposition candidate to successfully contest an election.

She founded a social enterprise called the Reyna Movement that seeks to empower marginalised women in 2016.

Ms Raeesah said she has been politically aware and active for nearly a decade. She was involved in student politics when she was 17, as well as civil society groups, and said she understands the concerns of young people.

Married with an infant son, Ms Raeesah is the daughter of former presidential aspirant Farid Khan, with whom she says she shares a love for public service.

On the sixth day of the campaign period, July 5, two social media posts made by Ms Raeesah in May this year and in 2018 became the subject of a police investigation after police reports were filed against her.

She apologised for the posts hours later during an unscheduled press conference and said she would fully cooperate with the police on any investigations.

Despite the setback, Ms Raeesah's supporters rallied around her online, expressing their solidarity with her and sharing articles about her charity work.

A Facebook group started shortly after news of the police reports broke has gained over 6,000 members.

Jamus Jerome Lim Chee Wui, 44

Associate professor of economics at Essec Business School

Prof Lim is a first-time candidate who shot to prominence after his performance in a live TV debate on July 1, early in the campaign period.

Although he said afterwards that he was merely putting forth the Workers' Party's position, he impressed viewers with his confidence and earnestness in the debate alongside Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan and Progress Singapore Party's Mr Francis Yuen.

Prof Lim spent several years abroad pursuing his studies and building his career. He lived in the United States for eight years after he graduated.

He met his wife there and the couple have an eight-month-old daughter.

Prof Lim returned to Singapore in 2018 because the "calling to serve the country was too compelling", he said in a Facebook post last Wednesday.

During the hustings, he spoke about the challenges facing Singapore such as the rise of automation and artificial intelligence, deglobalisation and rising inequality. He said these are problems that the coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated, and that Singapore will have to change its economic models for raising productivity.