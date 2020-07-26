Tan Wu Meng, Sam Tan and Khaw Boon Wan step down

Three office-holders from the previous Cabinet have stepped down.

They are Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng, former Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, 67, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development Sam Tan, 61, who both announced last month that they would not stand for election.

Dr Tan, 45, is the only young political office-holder to retire in the latest reshuffle. He will return to medical practice.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday thanked all three men for their contributions in Government.

He said Dr Tan, who was appointed as senior parliamentary secretary in 2018, had ably represented Singapore's interests at international meetings and looked after consumer interest through his work with the Consumers Association of Singapore.

Dr Tan had asked to leave to return to medical practice and said on Facebook yesterday that while his time in government had been meaningful, his "first love has always been personally looking after patients and people".

The oncologist had said the same to PM Lee in a letter which he made public. He added that he would contribute actively in Parliament.

Thanking Dr Tan for his contributions, PM Lee said: "I look forward to more good work from him as a senior MP in Jurong GRC."

Meanwhile, both Mr Khaw and Mr Tan had been expected to retire from the Cabinet after stepping down from politics.

Mr Khaw leaves after a political career spanning nearly 20 years.

PM Lee noted that Mr Khaw had been in his Cabinet "since Day 1", adding: "I'm happy that he will continue to make himself available to advise the younger ministers on issues that he is familiar with, and to share his experience and wisdom."

With Mr Khaw's departure, his transport portfolio will go to Mr Ong Ye Kung, while the role of Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure will be left unfilled.

PM Lee also disclosed that Mr Khaw, who was hospitalised with dengue fever last week, had recovered and was discharged yesterday.

As for Mr Tan, who has held portfolios in multiple ministries since joining politics in 2006, including Foreign Affairs and Manpower, PM Lee said he had been invaluable in reflecting the feedback of the Chinese ground.

Mr Tan will also step down as chairman of the Government's feedback unit Reach, and will be replaced in the role by new MP Tan Kiat How, who was former chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority.