Sylvia Lim's post on skyline a 'tribute to Govt, people'

Last week, Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) posted on her Instagram account a picture of herself sharing a meal with several of her party members, with key landmarks of downtown Singapore clearly visible in the background.

Ms Lim, who is WP chairman, had attended the opening of the 14th Parliament with former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, and MP Dennis Tan (Hougang), before dining in the open at a rooftop bar near City Hall.

"Wow, what a skyline," she wrote.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong cited the picture and her comments in his speech in Parliament yesterday, noting that behind the group one could see the National Gallery, Raffles Place and part of the new downtown in Marina South, "brightly lit and spectacular".

"In the caption, Ms Lim wrote: 'What a skyline'," said PM Lee.

"I thought to myself: She's paid an enormous tribute to the PAP Government and to the people of Singapore - my predecessors as well as my colleagues in the current Government - and generations of Singaporeans who worked with the PAP Government to make this happen," the Prime Minister added.

"I don't think she intended it, and therefore I appreciated it all the more. Together we did make this happen," he said.

PM Lee had, in his speech, noted that the People's Action Party built Singapore with the people. It had also put enormous emphasis on the quality of government - the public service as well as the political leadership - he added, saying it had gone to great lengths to recruit the best people to enter politics, join the Government, and serve Singapore.