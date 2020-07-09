ST will bring you GE results as they emerge

With 2.65 million Singaporean voters set to head to the polls tomorrow, how will this hotly contested general election - billed as the most important in Singapore's history - play out?

To ensure that Singaporeans are kept well informed with the latest news, The Straits Times' multimedia newsroom will be putting out special programmes and editions across all its platforms.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "This Covid-19 or crisis election is of special significance. It has been described as the most significant since Singapore's independence and much turns on the outcome.

"So, my colleagues in the ST newsroom will be pulling out all the stops to cover this well across all our platforms through the day and night, and into the small hours of the morning.

"We will stay on top of the story as it unfolds, and for as long as it takes to get it to our readers and audiences."

Audiences will be brought up close to the action as it unfolds on Polling Day with ST's round-the clock live coverage of the closely watched election across print and multimedia platforms.

From 8am, when the polls open, you can catch all the colour and excitement on the ground from polling stations across the island. Follow the latest happenings online on our GE microsite and live blog.

And when the polls close at 8pm, you can track the live results of each constituency and candidate with our interactive graphic.

ST will also be reporting live on all the results as they come in, with a special live show from 7.45pm on Facebook and YouTube, and on our website. ST editors, correspondents and experts will also analyse the results as they come in.

Watch the highlights from the various counting centres where the votes are being tallied and find out what goes on behind the scenes in the newsroom on Polling Day.

To help readers stay on top of developments, all news reports and analyses on the 2020 General Election have been made available to all.

ST will publish a special Polling Day edition of the paper on Saturday.

To take in the latest news from press conferences after the results come in, the printing of the paper will be pushed back. This means that your newspaper will arrive later than usual, at around noon.

You can also follow our GE2020 coverage at str.sg/ge2020. Tablet users can get a PDF of the print edition from 7am.

Said Mr Fernandez: "We will be holding the presses, which means readers will get their papers a little later than usual. But believe me, we will be striving to get this to everyone as soon as we can.

"In the meantime, our websites and platforms will be updated for those who want the latest news instantly. We are putting in this special effort for this significant event to try to deliver on our promise to serve our audiences across all our platforms on news that matters to them."