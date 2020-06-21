SPP unveils slate for Bishan-Toa Payoh

While opposition veteran Chiam See Tong will continue to support party candidates, he will not be taking active part in the upcoming campaign, Singapore People's Party (SPP) chief Steve Chia said yesterday. "Mr Chiam is already... very senior and very fragile. He's the best he can be at this stage, so he can't possibly be involved in the election any more," Mr Chia told The Sunday Times.

The party formally unveiled its four candidates for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC during a walkabout in the constituency yesterday morning. The Straits Times reported earlier this month that it plans to field just five candidates in two constituencies at the upcoming elections - its smallest line-up since its first electoral contest in 1997. And this is also its first election without any candidate surnamed Chiam.

Mr Chia said Mrs Lina Chiam, 71 - who contested Potong Pasir at the last two elections - was also unlikely to feature prominently in the campaign. "Mrs Chiam is taking care of Mr Chiam, so it is not advisable for her during this Covid situation to come out and interact with people, and it is not fair to the voters if she is not able to be out due to her family duties," he said.

There had been speculation that Mrs Chiam would return as a candidate in a single-seat constituency.

The 85-year-old Mr Chiam stepped down as secretary-general of the SPP last year. He had been in poor health following multiple strokes and a hip injury.

He remains an ordinary party member while Mrs Chiam is a member of the SPP central executive committee.

Mr Chia, 49, yesterday confirmed he would lead the Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC team alongside:

Party vice-chairman Williiamson Lee, 40, who has been volunteering with the party since 2006 and served as an election agent for the team led by Mr Chiam during the 2011 General Election;

Mr Osman Sulaiman, 45, who owns a media design business and contested the previous two elections as a candidate for the Reform Party; and

Mr Melvyn Chiu, 41, who owns a pet shop and contested the 2015 General Election as a member of the SingFirst party.

Both Mr Chiu and Mr Osman joined the SPP only recently.

In Potong Pasir, the SPP intends to field party chairman Jose Raymond, 48. "We have been working very hard to form a good team, a team that has committed members with Singapore and Singaporeans at heart," Mr Chia told reporters during the walkabout at HDB blocks on Bishan Street 12.

