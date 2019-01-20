Singaporeans have to decide who can serve them better, says Heng Swee Keat on Tan Cheng Bock's new political party

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said Singaporeans will need to decide who can better serve them, in response to former People's Action Party (PAP) MP Tan Cheng Bock's return to politics.

Dr Tan's move to form a political party is "a development that is not totally unexpected", Mr Heng said on Sunday (Jan 20) on the sidelines of a community event in Tampines to spruce up the homes of low-income families.

"Singaporeans will have to decide on who can serve them better, and I will leave Singaporeans to make that judgment," he said.

Mr Heng, who is first assistant secretary-general of the ruling PAP, is the first PAP leader to weigh in on the news of Dr Tan setting up a political party.

The next general election must be held by April 2021.

Dr Tan, 78, said in a Facebook post last Friday (Jan 18) that he applied last Wednesday to register the Progress Singapore Party, which is made up of 11 other "like-minded Singaporeans", some of whom are former PAP cadres.

The six-term MP, who retired from politics in 2006, lost narrowly to Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam in the 2011 presidential election.