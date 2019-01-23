Singapore suggests extending mutual suspension of Pasir Gudang restricted area, new landing procedures for Seletar Airport: Khaw

SINGAPORE - Singapore has suggested extending the mutual suspension of Malaysia's restricted area over Pasir Gudang and new landing procedures at Seletar Airport, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Wednesday (Jan 23).

Mr Khaw made this suggestion to his Malaysian counterpart Anthony Loke, whom he met in Singapore for a "heart-to-heart discussion".

In a Facebook post, Mr Khaw said he suggested to Mr Loke that both countries extend the mutual suspension "to give our officials more discussion time to reach a win-win outcome".

"He (Mr Loke) will take my suggestion back to his Cabinet colleagues," Mr Khaw added.

Mr Loke, too, posted an update on his Facebook page in which he said he had a fruitful and constructive meeting with Mr Khaw. "We agreed on the way forward to solve the Seletar airport issue and the Civil Aviation Authority of both countries will continue the discussion on the technical aspects," he wrote.

This is the third time the two ministers have met, after previous meetings in Putrajaya and Bangkok last year.

They will meet again after Chinese New Year to continue the discussion over airspace, Mr Khaw said.

Singapore and Malaysia have been embroiled in a dispute over the Republic's introduction of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) for Seletar Airport. Malaysia claims the system will hamper the construction of tall buildings at Johor's Pasir Gudang, to the north of the airport.

Singapore has said that this is not true.

Malaysia then declared a restricted area over Pasir Gudang for military reasons.

On Jan 8, both countries agreed to simultaneously and immediately suspend - for one month in the first instance - the restricted area over Pasir Gudang and the ILS for Seletar Airport.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Singapore.