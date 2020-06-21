S'pore must remain open, reliable and resilient in a changing world

The Covid-19 pandemic will reshape the world, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, adding that the global economy and geopolitics will change faster than ever.

For Singapore to succeed, it has to master the major trends reshaping the global economy and speed up the transformation of its own economy, he said yesterday.

In the sixth and final national televised broadcast on Singapore's post-Covid-19 future, he noted that resilience and reliability will be more valued, and Asia is likely to remain a bright spot.

"The shift to digital will accelerate. The way we live and work will be transformed. We must support our businesses and workers to ride on these trends, and reimagine our economy for a post-Covid future," he said.

Singapore, he said, is a major trading nation and key aviation and maritime hub.

The country is committed to the free flow of goods, services, capital, data, ideas and talent, he added.

"In a more fractious post-Covid world, whatever the rest of the world does, we will persist to find new links to enable these flows, especially in connecting critical supply lines around the world," he said.

"Do not doubt this: Singapore must always remain an open, trading nation. We are finished if we close up," he cautioned.

Mr Heng said Singapore will also continue to strengthen its resilience, such as through the "30 by 30" food production plan.

The ambitious project to produce 30 per cent of the country's nutritional needs locally by 2030 is being overseen by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

Referencing a point that Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean had made in his earlier broadcast on how foreign policy begins at home, Mr Heng said: "The stronger we are at home - as an economy, as a society, as one people - the more secure our place in the world."

"Our strengths at home will enable us to be a valuable member in the community of nations," added Mr Heng.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will continue to keep Singapore's flag flying high, he said, adding that the Republic can play a useful role globally and regionally in trade, innovation, rule of law, action on climate change as well as pandemic management.

"A trusted and reliable Singapore, relevant to the world, will in turn attract investments into Singapore," he said. "And give Singaporeans an edge in seeking opportunities at home or abroad. This Singapore premium is precious."

Fabian Koh