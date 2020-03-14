SMC altered for first time in decades

The electoral boundaries of Potong Pasir have been changed, after going over three decades untouched.

Currently under People's Action Party MP Sitoh Yih Pin, the single seat will see its voter population climb from 16,739 to 18,551.

While 3,592 voters will be moved to be part of neighbouring Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Potong Pasir will absorb 5,404 voters from Marine Parade GRC and remain a single-member constituency (SMC).

It was previously the stronghold of veteran politician Chiam See Tong for 27 years until 2011, when he left to contest elsewhere.

During that period and the two terms that have followed, the boundaries of Potong Pasir remained unchanged.

Singapore People's Party chairman Jose Raymond has put his name in the hat for the next electoral contest there.

He told The Straits Times that he is looking forward to contesting in a place where he has walked the ground and served residents for over three years.

However, he noted that the final decision to field candidates will be made by the party leadership.

For Mr Sitoh, absorbing the portion of Marine Parade GRC into his constituency is of personal significance as he spent a decade of his childhood in Joo Seng.

"I moved there when I was five years old, and went to the PAP kindergarten there, which is now closed down," he said.

His family moved out to Ang Mo Kio when he was 15.

"We welcome our Joo Seng residents to our Potong Pasir family and I look forward to meeting you and your family," he wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

