Singapore GE2020: WP's Dennis Tan, PAP's Tan See Leng step up to fill veterans' shoes

Singapore GE2020: WP candidate Dennis Tan’s priority is giving Hougang residents his time

If his schedule allowed it, Mr Dennis Tan, the Workers' Party's chosen candidate to defend Hougang, would spend the whole day chatting with residents.

As he walks around in the constituency, he is constantly approached by residents wanting a word.

A short 10m walk from the Hougang Block 322 coffee shop to some nearby benches takes nearly 10 minutes, thanks to numerous interruptions by passers-by.

Singapore GE2020: PAP's Tan See Leng wants to reach out to those in need in Marine Parade

The People's Action Party's (PAP) oldest new face, Dr Tan See Leng, 55, wants to build a network to support caregivers of the elderly. He will launch such a network in Marine Parade right after the election, and he hopes to extend it islandwide.

One of the five PAP candidates for Marine Parade GRC, he wants the network to support families like Madam Lai Quan Tee's.

The Marine Parade resident is 79 years old, diabetic and needs a wheelchair to move around.

