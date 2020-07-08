Singapore GE2020: We stand 'a good chance' in West Coast GRC, says PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock

SINGAPORE - Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Tan Cheng Bock said on the final day of campaigning that he is optimistic about his team's chances in West Coast GRC.

"I think we have a good chance. That's how all politicians must be, we will always fight to win, where got fight to lose?" said Dr Tan, 80, during a walkabout to flats in Clementi West Street 2. "We feel that we have a good chance, if judged by the ground reception, and the vibe that we get from the residents. So I hope we'll do well."

Dr Tan said that the past nine days of campaigning had been a good experience and offered him a different perspective of an election campaign.

"I was campaigning in the good old era, where we had no such restrictions. So the restrictions did curtail some of our movements. But generally, I think we all are quite adaptable. We managed to do what is very essential for any election," he said.

On his return to the electoral contest after 14 years, he said: "Oh it's fun.. I can sense that what I experienced in the past and now, actually not much has changed in the way of campaigning."

He noted that he had to do a lot of video recordings this time round, and that at his age, he was still learning new things to connect with voters.

Dr Tan said the key message he always hoped Singaporeans would understand is that every government must be examined on certain very fundamental principles. He added that he now has people asking him, "why is this happening, why is that happening? So it's good, I think the message is coming across".

He also said he told his party's candidates to avoid negative campaigning, and to steer clear of personal criticisms of their opponents, such as attacking their character.

"My message to my candidates: 'Always stay high'... We want to stay high because we want Singaporeans to understand that we can conduct an election in a very proper and gentlemanly way," he said.

"You don't have to go and criticise your opponents, how bad they are and so on. It's a contest of ideas. I got my ideas, you got your ideas. We go and let the Singaporeans decide."

As for his Cooling-off Day plans, Dr Tan said that "tomorrow I shall go and eat and drink", adding that he will be spending some time with his family, and also catch up with his team members.