Singapore GE2020: Two new faces in PAP's Tanjong Pagar GRC team

SINGAPORE - Tanjong Pagar GRC will see two new faces from the PAP contest the July 10 General Election, as one of its incumbent MPs steps down while another moves to nearby Radin Mas SMC.

The two new candidates are - Mr Alvin Tan, 39, LinkedIn's Asia-Pacific head of public policy and economics, and former public servant Eric Chua, 41.

The People's Action Party slate of Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Ms Joan Pereira, Mr Tan and Mr Chua, was unveiled on Monday (June 29) via a Zoom webinar.

One of the group representation constituency's incumbent MPs, Mr Melvin Yong, will move to nearby Radin Mas SMC.

Minister of State Sam Tan, who has held the Radin Mas single-member constituency for the ruling party for the past three terms, is retiring and will not contest the coming polls.

Mr Alvin Tan, who has been walking the ground in Moulmein-Cairnhill, will take Mr Yong's place and contest there.

Mr Chua will replace Dr Chia Shi-Lu in his Queenstown ward. Dr Chia, a two-term backbencher, will also be stepping down.



Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing unveiled PAP's candidates for Tanjong Pagar GRC via a Zoom webinar. PHOTO: ZOOM



