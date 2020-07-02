Singapore GE2020: Two being investigated for allegedly damaging PSP and PAP election posters

SINGAPORE - Two male individuals are under police investigation for allegedly damaging election posters in two separate cases along Bukit Batok Avenue 5 and Hougang Avenue 10.

In a statement released on Thursday (July 2), the police said its officers came across a damaged election poster belonging to the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) at the bottom of a lamp post in Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 at about 1.50am on Wednesday, and initiated investigations.

Later that day, the PSP lodged a police report about another damaged PSP election poster on the same road.

The second investigation was prompted by a report at about 8.30pm on Wednesday that the People's Action Party's (PAP) election posters had been damaged in Hougang Avenue 10.

In the first case, the police said that, following investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division had arrested a 51-year-old man who is believed to have damaged both PSP posters.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock shared photos of the posters - featuring the party's slate for Chua Chu Kang group representation constituency (GRC) - lying on the road and grass verge. They had been ripped from the lamp posts to which they had been secured and were damaged.

In his post, he asked Singaporeans to remain calm and respectful, even as the election campaign heats up.

Chua Chu Kang GRC will see the PSP's Mr Francis Yuen, Mr Tan Meng Wah, Mr Choo Shaun Ming and Mr Abdul Rahman Mohamad face off against incumbents Gan Kim Yong, Low Yen Ling, Don Wee and Zhulkarnain Rahim of the PAP.

In the second case, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified a 13-year-old who is believed to have committed the act. The teenager is currently assisting in the investigation.

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Find out your polling station and when you should vote

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

The PAP team in Aljunied GRC had posted on its Facebook page a picture of a torn PAP poster featuring its slate for Aljunied GRC, and urged voters to "channel our energies constructively" and not deface the election posters.

Aljunied GRC will see the PAP's Mr Victor Lye, Mr Chua Eng Leong, Mr Shamsul Kamar, Ms Chan Hui Yuh and Mr Alex Yeo taken on incumbents Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap, Gerald Giam and Leon Perera of the Workers' Party.

The police said they take "a very stern view of persons who vandalise or cause damage to property, and will not hesitate to take action against them".

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence for any person to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners. The punishment for such an offence is a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.